Ongc Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 20 Aug 2024, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 329.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 336.05 and closed at 329.6. The stock reached a high of 338.7 and a low of 333.6. The market capitalization stood at 421565.15619306004 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC is 344.6, and the 52-week low is 172.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,573,276 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.93Support 1332.83
Resistance 2340.87Support 2330.67
Resistance 3343.03Support 3327.73
20 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 338.0, 0.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy3332
    Hold5555
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0000
20 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31110 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1573 k.

20 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹329.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 338.7 & 333.6 yesterday to end at 335.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

