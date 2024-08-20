Ongc Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹336.05 and closed at ₹329.6. The stock reached a high of ₹338.7 and a low of ₹333.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹421565.15619306004 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC is ₹344.6, and the 52-week low is ₹172.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,573,276 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.93
|Support 1
|332.83
|Resistance 2
|340.87
|Support 2
|330.67
|Resistance 3
|343.03
|Support 3
|327.73
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹338.0, 0.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1573 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹338.7 & ₹333.6 yesterday to end at ₹335.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend