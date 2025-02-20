Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2025, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 236.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.30 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 236.30 and closed at 236.45, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 238.85 and a low of 234.90 during the session. The market capitalization stands at 299,547.50 crore. Over the past year, ONGC has experienced a 52-week high of 344.60 and a 52-week low of 225.35, with a trading volume of 135,191 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1239.47Support 1235.52
Resistance 2241.13Support 2233.23
Resistance 3243.42Support 3231.57
20 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 310.0, 30.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 416.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151412
    Buy4435
    Hold3344
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9569 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 135 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹236.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 238.85 & 234.90 yesterday to end at 238.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

