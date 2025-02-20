Ongc Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹236.30 and closed at ₹236.45, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹238.85 and a low of ₹234.90 during the session. The market capitalization stands at ₹299,547.50 crore. Over the past year, ONGC has experienced a 52-week high of ₹344.60 and a 52-week low of ₹225.35, with a trading volume of 135,191 shares on the BSE.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|239.47
|Support 1
|235.52
|Resistance 2
|241.13
|Support 2
|233.23
|Resistance 3
|243.42
|Support 3
|231.57
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹310.0, 30.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹416.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|14
|12
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 135 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹238.85 & ₹234.90 yesterday to end at ₹238.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend