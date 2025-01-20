Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 263.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 263.2 and closed slightly higher at 263.25. The stock reached a high of 267 and a low of 261.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of 335,352.50 crore, ONGC's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 344.6 and low of 224.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 634,063 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has decreased by 0.02% and is currently trading at 266.45. Over the past year, ONGC shares have seen a price increase of 14.14%, reaching 266.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.35%
3 Months-0.25%
6 Months-16.61%
YTD11.42%
1 Year14.14%
20 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1268.5Support 1263.1
Resistance 2270.45Support 2259.65
Resistance 3273.9Support 3257.7
20 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18424 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 634 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹263.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 267 & 261.6 yesterday to end at 266.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

