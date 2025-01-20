Ongc Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹263.2 and closed slightly higher at ₹263.25. The stock reached a high of ₹267 and a low of ₹261.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹335,352.50 crore, ONGC's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹344.6 and low of ₹224.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 634,063 shares for the day.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has decreased by 0.02% and is currently trading at ₹266.45. Over the past year, ONGC shares have seen a price increase of 14.14%, reaching ₹266.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.35%
|3 Months
|-0.25%
|6 Months
|-16.61%
|YTD
|11.42%
|1 Year
|14.14%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|268.5
|Support 1
|263.1
|Resistance 2
|270.45
|Support 2
|259.65
|Resistance 3
|273.9
|Support 3
|257.7
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 634 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹267 & ₹261.6 yesterday to end at ₹266.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.