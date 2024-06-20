Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 275.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at 275.9 and closed at 275.75. The stock had a high of 276.95 and a low of 271. The market capitalization stood at 341,617.5 crore. The 52-week high was 292.95 and the 52-week low was 155.4. The BSE volume for the day was 514,509 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21434 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 514 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹275.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 276.95 & 271 yesterday to end at 275.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

