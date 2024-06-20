Ongc Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹275.9 and closed at ₹275.75. The stock had a high of ₹276.95 and a low of ₹271. The market capitalization stood at ₹341,617.5 crore. The 52-week high was ₹292.95 and the 52-week low was ₹155.4. The BSE volume for the day was 514,509 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21434 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 514 k.
20 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹275.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹276.95 & ₹271 yesterday to end at ₹275.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend