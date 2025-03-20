Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc closed today at 235.75, up 1.35% from yesterday's 232.60
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc closed today at ₹235.75, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹232.60

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:03 PM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 232.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Highlights Premium
Ongc Share Price Highlights

Ongc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened and closed at 232.10, with a high of 235.20 and a low of 231.80. The market capitalization stood at 292,617.29 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a peak of 344.60 and a low of 215.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 181,657 shares, reflecting investor activity in the company's stock during the session.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:03:43 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Financial performance

Ongc has delivered a EPS growth of 44.53% & a revenue growth of 21.28% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 6577732.00 cr which is 2.29% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -30.86% for revenue & -15.05% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:31:40 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 307.0, 30.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 416.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151512
    Buy4445
    Hold3334
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:07:01 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Live Updates: ONGC's share price increased by 1.35% today, reaching 235.75, while its competitors showed mixed results. Some peers, like Petronet LNG, experienced declines, whereas Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1268.5520.851.671608.951156.01716649.16
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation235.753.151.35344.6215.2296580.08
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation337.159.352.85457.2287.5571739.54
Oil India391.155.41.4767.3328.163358.15
Petronet Lng297.0-0.45-0.15384.9253.444550.0
20 Mar 2025, 05:32:00 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock recorded a low of 232 and reached a high of 236.90. This range indicates a fluctuation of 4.90 between its lowest and highest prices, reflecting market activity for the day.

20 Mar 2025, 04:32:07 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.21%; Futures open interest increased by 5.22%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ongc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 03:48:34 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed today at ₹235.75, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹232.60

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price closed the day at 235.75 - a 1.35% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 237.12 , 239.0 , 241.56. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 232.68 , 230.12 , 228.24.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:46:59 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 120.63% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, ONGC's trading volume has increased by 120.63% compared to yesterday, while the stock price has risen to 235.75, reflecting a gain of 1.35%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:33:43 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:13:06 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹235.30, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹232.60

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 234.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 236.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 236.63 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:58:16 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days225.95
10 Days227.62
20 Days231.02
50 Days246.17
100 Days250.24
300 Days274.65
20 Mar 2025, 02:55:00 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ongc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:50:55 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 149.67% higher than yesterday

Ongc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for ONGC has surged to 149.67% above yesterday's levels, with the stock price at 235.50, reflecting an increase of 1.25%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price alongside high volume may signal a possible further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:37:50 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 236.22 and 235.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 235.17 and selling near hourly resistance 236.22 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1236.13Support 1235.23
Resistance 2236.52Support 2234.72
Resistance 3237.03Support 3234.33
20 Mar 2025, 02:11:05 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 307.0, 30.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 416.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151512
    Buy4445
    Hold3334
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 02:06:14 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹235.85, up 1.40% from yesterday's ₹232.60

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 234.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 236.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 236.63 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:47:43 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 158.41% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for ONGC has surged to 158.41% above yesterday's levels, with the stock priced at 235.65, reflecting a 1.31% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price coupled with increased volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price alongside high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:35:41 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 236.58 and 234.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 234.83 and selling near hourly resistance 236.58 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1236.22Support 1235.17
Resistance 2236.73Support 2234.63
Resistance 3237.27Support 3234.12
20 Mar 2025, 01:11:35 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.39%; Futures open interest increased by 4.84%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ongc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 01:04:39 PM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock traded between a low of 232 and a high of 236.40, reflecting a range of 4.40. This movement indicates some volatility within the trading session, with the stock reaching its peak at 236.40 during the day.

20 Mar 2025, 12:51:56 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 159.14% higher than yesterday

Ongc Live Updates: As of midnight, ONGC's trading volume has surged by 159.14% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching 235.70, reflecting a 1.33% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price coupled with increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 12:37:48 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 236.43 and 234.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 234.28 and selling near hourly resistance 236.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1236.58Support 1234.83
Resistance 2237.37Support 2233.87
Resistance 3238.33Support 3233.08
20 Mar 2025, 12:21:07 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days225.95
10 Days227.62
20 Days231.02
50 Days246.17
100 Days250.24
300 Days274.65
20 Mar 2025, 12:20:32 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ongc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:17:25 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹235.80, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹232.60

Ongc Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 234.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 236.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 236.63 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:46:58 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 138.46% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for ONGC has surged by 138.46% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching 234.85, reflecting a 0.97% increase. Trading volume serves as a crucial metric alongside price analysis to observe market trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement paired with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:37:16 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 235.73 and 232.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 232.63 and selling near hourly resistance 235.73 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1236.43Support 1234.28
Resistance 2237.37Support 2233.07
Resistance 3238.58Support 3232.13
20 Mar 2025, 11:27:17 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹235.65, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹232.60

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 234.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 236.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 236.63 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:10:12 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's share price increased by 0.97%, reaching 234.85, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Petronet LNG is experiencing a decline, whereas Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.52% and 0.58%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1255.157.450.61608.951156.01698515.78
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation234.852.250.97344.6215.2295447.86
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation332.34.51.37457.2287.5570707.54
Oil India387.952.20.57767.3328.162839.82
Petronet Lng297.4-0.05-0.02384.9253.444610.0
20 Mar 2025, 11:00:03 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 307.0, 30.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 416.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151512
    Buy4445
    Hold3334
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 10:46:59 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 113.91% higher than yesterday

Ongc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for ONGC has surged by 113.91% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 234, reflecting an increase of 0.60%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume often indicates a potential sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:35:43 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 235.1 & a low of 232.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1235.73Support 1232.63
Resistance 2236.97Support 2230.77
Resistance 3238.83Support 3229.53
20 Mar 2025, 10:10:00 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:52:50 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Live Updates: The share price of ONGC decreased by 0.04% today, settling at 232.50, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Petronet LNG experienced a decline, other companies such as Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.68% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1254.957.250.581608.951156.01698245.14
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation232.5-0.1-0.04344.6215.2292491.49
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation328.450.650.2457.2287.5569888.33
Oil India386.70.950.25767.3328.162637.35
Petronet Lng296.25-1.2-0.4384.9253.444437.5
20 Mar 2025, 09:42:09 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.17%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ongc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:33:10 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹233.35, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹232.60

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 233.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 231.04 and 234.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 231.04 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 234.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:15:49 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.22% today, currently trading at 232.60. However, over the past year, ONGC's share price has declined by 10.29%, also landing at 232.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.58%
3 Months1.23%
6 Months-19.91%
YTD-2.79%
1 Year-10.29%
20 Mar 2025, 08:45:33 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1234.58Support 1231.04
Resistance 2236.63Support 2229.55
Resistance 3238.12Support 3227.5
20 Mar 2025, 08:32:09 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 307.0, 31.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 416.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151512
    Buy4445
    Hold3334
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 08:19:40 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10116 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:03:18 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹232.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 235.20 & 231.80 yesterday to end at 232.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

