Ongc Share Price Highlights : Ongc closed today at 235.75, up 1.35% from yesterday's 232.60

Ongc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened and closed at ₹232.10, with a high of ₹235.20 and a low of ₹231.80. The market capitalization stood at ₹292,617.29 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a peak of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹215.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 181,657 shares, reflecting investor activity in the company's stock during the session.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc has delivered a EPS growth of 44.53% & a revenue growth of 21.28% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 6577732.00 cr which is 2.29% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -30.86% for revenue & -15.05% in profit for the quarter 4.
Ongc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹307.0, 30.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹416.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|12
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ongc Live Updates: ONGC's share price increased by 1.35% today, reaching ₹235.75, while its competitors showed mixed results. Some peers, like Petronet LNG, experienced declines, whereas Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1268.55
|20.85
|1.67
|1608.95
|1156.0
|1716649.16
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|235.75
|3.15
|1.35
|344.6
|215.2
|296580.08
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|337.15
|9.35
|2.85
|457.2
|287.55
|71739.54
|Oil India
|391.15
|5.4
|1.4
|767.3
|328.1
|63358.15
|Petronet Lng
|297.0
|-0.45
|-0.15
|384.9
|253.4
|44550.0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock recorded a low of ₹232 and reached a high of ₹236.90. This range indicates a fluctuation of ₹4.90 between its lowest and highest prices, reflecting market activity for the day.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ongc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price closed the day at ₹235.75 - a 1.35% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 237.12 , 239.0 , 241.56. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 232.68 , 230.12 , 228.24.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, ONGC's trading volume has increased by 120.63% compared to yesterday, while the stock price has risen to ₹235.75, reflecting a gain of 1.35%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹234.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹236.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹236.63 then there can be further positive price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|225.95
|10 Days
|227.62
|20 Days
|231.02
|50 Days
|246.17
|100 Days
|250.24
|300 Days
|274.65
Ongc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Ongc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for ONGC has surged to 149.67% above yesterday's levels, with the stock price at ₹235.50, reflecting an increase of 1.25%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price alongside high volume may signal a possible further decrease in prices.
Ongc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 236.22 and 235.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 235.17 and selling near hourly resistance 236.22 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|236.13
|Support 1
|235.23
|Resistance 2
|236.52
|Support 2
|234.72
|Resistance 3
|237.03
|Support 3
|234.33
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹234.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹236.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹236.63 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for ONGC has surged to 158.41% above yesterday's levels, with the stock priced at ₹235.65, reflecting a 1.31% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price coupled with increased volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price alongside high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 236.58 and 234.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 234.83 and selling near hourly resistance 236.58 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|236.22
|Support 1
|235.17
|Resistance 2
|236.73
|Support 2
|234.63
|Resistance 3
|237.27
|Support 3
|234.12
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock traded between a low of ₹232 and a high of ₹236.40, reflecting a range of ₹4.40. This movement indicates some volatility within the trading session, with the stock reaching its peak at ₹236.40 during the day.
Ongc Live Updates: As of midnight, ONGC's trading volume has surged by 159.14% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching ₹235.70, reflecting a 1.33% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price coupled with increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline.
Ongc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 236.43 and 234.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 234.28 and selling near hourly resistance 236.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|236.58
|Support 1
|234.83
|Resistance 2
|237.37
|Support 2
|233.87
|Resistance 3
|238.33
|Support 3
|233.08
Ongc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Ongc Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹234.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹236.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹236.63 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for ONGC has surged by 138.46% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching ₹234.85, reflecting a 0.97% increase. Trading volume serves as a crucial metric alongside price analysis to observe market trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement paired with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 235.73 and 232.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 232.63 and selling near hourly resistance 235.73 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|236.43
|Support 1
|234.28
|Resistance 2
|237.37
|Support 2
|233.07
|Resistance 3
|238.58
|Support 3
|232.13
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹234.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹236.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹236.63 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's share price increased by 0.97%, reaching ₹234.85, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Petronet LNG is experiencing a decline, whereas Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.52% and 0.58%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1255.15
|7.45
|0.6
|1608.95
|1156.0
|1698515.78
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|234.85
|2.25
|0.97
|344.6
|215.2
|295447.86
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|332.3
|4.5
|1.37
|457.2
|287.55
|70707.54
|Oil India
|387.95
|2.2
|0.57
|767.3
|328.1
|62839.82
|Petronet Lng
|297.4
|-0.05
|-0.02
|384.9
|253.4
|44610.0
Ongc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for ONGC has surged by 113.91% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹234, reflecting an increase of 0.60%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume often indicates a potential sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 235.1 & a low of 232.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|235.73
|Support 1
|232.63
|Resistance 2
|236.97
|Support 2
|230.77
|Resistance 3
|238.83
|Support 3
|229.53
Ongc Live Updates: The share price of ONGC decreased by 0.04% today, settling at ₹232.50, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Petronet LNG experienced a decline, other companies such as Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.68% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1254.95
|7.25
|0.58
|1608.95
|1156.0
|1698245.14
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|232.5
|-0.1
|-0.04
|344.6
|215.2
|292491.49
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|328.45
|0.65
|0.2
|457.2
|287.55
|69888.33
|Oil India
|386.7
|0.95
|0.25
|767.3
|328.1
|62637.35
|Petronet Lng
|296.25
|-1.2
|-0.4
|384.9
|253.4
|44437.5
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹233.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹231.04 and ₹234.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹231.04 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 234.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.22% today, currently trading at ₹232.60. However, over the past year, ONGC's share price has declined by 10.29%, also landing at ₹232.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.58%
|3 Months
|1.23%
|6 Months
|-19.91%
|YTD
|-2.79%
|1 Year
|-10.29%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|234.58
|Support 1
|231.04
|Resistance 2
|236.63
|Support 2
|229.55
|Resistance 3
|238.12
|Support 3
|227.5
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹235.20 & ₹231.80 yesterday to end at ₹232.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.