LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Trend

8 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 277.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 279.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 280.95, reached a high of 281.65, and a low of 278.5 before closing at 277.3. The market capitalization stood at 351,115.59 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was 292.95 and the 52-week low was 150.7. The BSE volume for ONGC was 58,742 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:55:07 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's stock price rose by 0.65% to reach 279.1, outperforming its peers. While Reliance Industries and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are experiencing a decline in their stock prices, Oil India and Petronet LNG are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2869.05-1.65-0.063024.82202.21941110.75
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation279.11.80.65292.95150.7351115.59
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation504.9-1.4-0.28594.45239.2571622.51
Oil India646.36.71.05669.05240.6570085.11
Petronet LNG313.41.350.43322.8191.6547010.0
20 May 2024, 09:46:02 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.25%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.49%

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Ongc indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, possibly leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:32:26 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹279.1, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹277.3

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 279.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 275.18 and 281.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 275.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 281.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:21:26 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.65% and is currently trading at 279.10. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 66.79% to reach 279.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to reach 22502.00 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.66%
3 Months-1.04%
6 Months41.3%
YTD35.31%
1 Year66.79%
20 May 2024, 09:04:34 AM IST

Q4 Results Today: ONGC, IRFC, Bharat Electronics among others, to announce earnings on May 20

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q4-results-today-may-20-ongc-irfc-bharat-electronics-whirlpool-india-sail-deepak-nitrite-city-union-bank-redtape-vrl-11716169949140.html

20 May 2024, 08:52:07 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1281.83Support 1275.18
Resistance 2285.87Support 2272.57
Resistance 3288.48Support 3268.53
20 May 2024, 08:21:58 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16582 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

20 May 2024, 08:03:17 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹277.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 281.65 & 278.5 yesterday to end at 277.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

