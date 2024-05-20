Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Trend

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹280.95, reached a high of ₹281.65, and a low of ₹278.5 before closing at ₹277.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹351,115.59 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was ₹292.95 and the 52-week low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for ONGC was 58,742 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's stock price rose by 0.65% to reach ₹279.1, outperforming its peers. While Reliance Industries and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are experiencing a decline in their stock prices, Oil India and Petronet LNG are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2869.05
|-1.65
|-0.06
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1941110.75
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|279.1
|1.8
|0.65
|292.95
|150.7
|351115.59
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|504.9
|-1.4
|-0.28
|594.45
|239.25
|71622.51
|Oil India
|646.3
|6.7
|1.05
|669.05
|240.65
|70085.11
|Petronet LNG
|313.4
|1.35
|0.43
|322.8
|191.65
|47010.0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Ongc indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, possibly leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹279.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹275.18 and ₹281.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹275.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 281.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.65% and is currently trading at ₹279.10. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 66.79% to reach ₹279.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to reach 22502.00 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.66%
|3 Months
|-1.04%
|6 Months
|41.3%
|YTD
|35.31%
|1 Year
|66.79%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|281.83
|Support 1
|275.18
|Resistance 2
|285.87
|Support 2
|272.57
|Resistance 3
|288.48
|Support 3
|268.53
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹281.65 & ₹278.5 yesterday to end at ₹277.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
