Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 238.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.70 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 236.95 and closed at 238.30, marking a modest gain. The stock reached a high of 242.60 and dipped to a low of 236.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of 303,821.36 crore, ONGC's performance reflects a 52-week high of 344.60 and a low of 225.35. The BSE volume for the day was 242,798 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:21:08 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.08%, currently trading at 242.00. However, over the past year, ONGC's share price has decreased by 11.38%, also standing at 242.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.96%
3 Months1.77%
6 Months-25.42%
YTD1.11%
1 Year-11.38%
21 Feb 2025, 08:48:44 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1244.0Support 1238.0
Resistance 2246.3Support 2234.3
Resistance 3250.0Support 3232.0
21 Feb 2025, 08:34:20 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 310.0, 28.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 416.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151512
    Buy4435
    Hold3344
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Feb 2025, 08:18:08 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9699 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 247 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:03:25 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹238.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 242.60 & 236.60 yesterday to end at 241.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

