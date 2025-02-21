Ongc Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹236.95 and closed at ₹238.30, marking a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹242.60 and dipped to a low of ₹236.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹303,821.36 crore, ONGC's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹225.35. The BSE volume for the day was 242,798 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.08%, currently trading at ₹242.00. However, over the past year, ONGC's share price has decreased by 11.38%, also standing at ₹242.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.96%
|3 Months
|1.77%
|6 Months
|-25.42%
|YTD
|1.11%
|1 Year
|-11.38%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|244.0
|Support 1
|238.0
|Resistance 2
|246.3
|Support 2
|234.3
|Resistance 3
|250.0
|Support 3
|232.0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹310.0, 28.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹416.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|12
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 247 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹242.60 & ₹236.60 yesterday to end at ₹241.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend