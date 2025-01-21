Ongc Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹268.25 and closed at ₹266.5, experiencing a high of ₹270.55 and a low of ₹265. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹338,862.40 crore. Over the past year, ONGC's stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹224.45. The BSE volume for the day was 210,402 shares, indicating active trading.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|271.17
|Support 1
|265.62
|Resistance 2
|273.63
|Support 2
|262.53
|Resistance 3
|276.72
|Support 3
|260.07
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 17.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|13
|12
|12
|Buy
|3
|4
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 210 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹270.55 & ₹265 yesterday to end at ₹269. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.