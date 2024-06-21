Ongc Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹272.1 and closed at ₹271.55. The high for the day was ₹274 and the low was ₹269.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹341,994.91 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹292.95 and ₹155.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 461,569 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|274.52
|Support 1
|269.57
|Resistance 2
|276.73
|Support 2
|266.83
|Resistance 3
|279.47
|Support 3
|264.62
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 7.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 461 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹274 & ₹269.05 yesterday to end at ₹271.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend