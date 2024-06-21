Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 271.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at 272.1 and closed at 271.55. The high for the day was 274 and the low was 269.05. The market capitalization stood at 341,994.91 crore. The 52-week high and low were 292.95 and 155.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 461,569 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1274.52Support 1269.57
Resistance 2276.73Support 2266.83
Resistance 3279.47Support 3264.62
21 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 7.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold5555
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell0000
21 Jun 2024, 08:21 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21113 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 461 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹271.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 274 & 269.05 yesterday to end at 271.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

