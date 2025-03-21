Ongc Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹234.60 and closed at ₹232.60, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹236.90 and a low of ₹232 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹296,580.08 crore, ONGC's shares traded at a volume of 467,862 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹344.60, while its 52-week low is ₹215.20.
Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 239.35 & a low of 237.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|239.82
|Support 1
|238.02
|Resistance 2
|240.48
|Support 2
|236.88
|Resistance 3
|241.62
|Support 3
|236.22
Ongc Share Price Live Updates:
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.7%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ongc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|237.12
|Support 1
|232.68
|Resistance 2
|239.0
|Support 2
|230.12
|Resistance 3
|241.56
|Support 3
|228.24
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹307.0, 30.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹416.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|12
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10761 k
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 80.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 467 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹232.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹236.90 & ₹232 yesterday to end at ₹235.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.