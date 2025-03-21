Explore
Fri Mar 21 2025 10:49:38
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 232.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 234.60 and closed at 232.60, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 236.90 and a low of 232 during the day. With a market capitalization of 296,580.08 crore, ONGC's shares traded at a volume of 467,862 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 344.60, while its 52-week low is 215.20.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:33:32 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 239.35 & a low of 237.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1239.82Support 1238.02
Resistance 2240.48Support 2236.88
Resistance 3241.62Support 3236.22
21 Mar 2025, 10:11:39 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:43:42 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.7%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ongc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

21 Mar 2025, 08:48:42 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1237.12Support 1232.68
Resistance 2239.0Support 2230.12
Resistance 3241.56Support 3228.24
21 Mar 2025, 08:34:52 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 307.0, 30.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 416.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151512
    Buy4445
    Hold3334
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:18:39 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10761 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 80.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 467 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:02:44 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹232.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 236.90 & 232 yesterday to end at 235.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

