Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Sees Positive Trading Trends Today

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹280.95 and closed at ₹277.3. The high for the day was ₹281.65, and the low was ₹278.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹351115.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹292.95 and ₹150.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 58742 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.45%; Futures open interest increased by 1.37%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ongc indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹280.35, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹279.1
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹280.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹277.85 and ₹281.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹277.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 281.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The ONGC share price has increased by 0.75% and is currently trading at ₹281.20. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 69.19% to ₹281.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.53%
|3 Months
|-0.6%
|6 Months
|42.09%
|YTD
|36.06%
|1 Year
|69.19%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|281.0
|Support 1
|277.85
|Resistance 2
|282.9
|Support 2
|276.6
|Resistance 3
|284.15
|Support 3
|274.7
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 4.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13310 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 84.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 58 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹277.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹281.65 & ₹278.5 yesterday to end at ₹277.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
