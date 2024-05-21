Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Sees Positive Trading Trends Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 279.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 280.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 280.95 and closed at 277.3. The high for the day was 281.65, and the low was 278.5. The market capitalization stood at 351115.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 292.95 and 150.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 58742 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.45%; Futures open interest increased by 1.37%

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ongc indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

21 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹280.35, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹279.1

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 280.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 277.85 and 281.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 277.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 281.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The ONGC share price has increased by 0.75% and is currently trading at 281.20. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 69.19% to 281.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.53%
3 Months-0.6%
6 Months42.09%
YTD36.06%
1 Year69.19%
21 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1281.0Support 1277.85
Resistance 2282.9Support 2276.6
Resistance 3284.15Support 3274.7
21 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 4.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold5555
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13310 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 84.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 58 k.

21 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹277.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 281.65 & 278.5 yesterday to end at 277.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

