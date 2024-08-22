Ongc Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹330.9 and closed at ₹330.1. The stock reached a high of ₹331.5 and a low of ₹326.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹412,192.85 crore. The 52-week high was ₹344.6, and the 52-week low was ₹172.8. BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,415,582 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1415 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹331.5 & ₹326.6 yesterday to end at ₹327.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.