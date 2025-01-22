Ongc Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹268.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹269. The share reached a high of ₹269.3 and a low of ₹264.85. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹334,383.80 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹227. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 193,393 shares for ONGC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ongc has decreased by 0.79%, currently trading at ₹263.65. Over the past year, Ongc shares have experienced a growth of 9.81%, reaching ₹263.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.09%
|3 Months
|3.83%
|6 Months
|-15.39%
|YTD
|11.1%
|1 Year
|9.81%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|268.65
|Support 1
|264.2
|Resistance 2
|271.2
|Support 2
|262.3
|Resistance 3
|273.1
|Support 3
|259.75
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 18.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|13
|12
|12
|Buy
|3
|4
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18162 k
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 193 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹269 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹269.3 & ₹264.85 yesterday to end at ₹266.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.