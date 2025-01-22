Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 269 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 268.95 and closed slightly higher at 269. The share reached a high of 269.3 and a low of 264.85. The company's market capitalization stands at 334,383.80 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 344.6 and a low of 227. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 193,393 shares for ONGC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:22:21 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ongc has decreased by 0.79%, currently trading at 263.65. Over the past year, Ongc shares have experienced a growth of 9.81%, reaching 263.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.09%
3 Months3.83%
6 Months-15.39%
YTD11.1%
1 Year9.81%
22 Jan 2025, 08:50:48 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1268.65Support 1264.2
Resistance 2271.2Support 2262.3
Resistance 3273.1Support 3259.75
22 Jan 2025, 08:40:17 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 18.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15131212
    Buy3454
    Hold4445
    Sell4554
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jan 2025, 08:17:38 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18162 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 193 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:04:00 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹269 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 269.3 & 264.85 yesterday to end at 266.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

