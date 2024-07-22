Ongc Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹333.5, reached a high of ₹333.5, and closed at ₹331.2. The lowest point was ₹318. The market capitalization was ₹402128.65 crore. The 52-week high was ₹333.5, and the low was ₹165.95. The BSE volume was 1505033 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|329.77
|Support 1
|314.27
|Resistance 2
|339.38
|Support 2
|308.38
|Resistance 3
|345.27
|Support 3
|298.77
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹317.5, 0.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1505 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹333.5 & ₹318 yesterday to end at ₹319.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend