Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 01:12 PM IST Trade
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 279.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 279.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 283.85 and closed at 279.1. The stock reached a high of 284 and a low of 278.35. The market capitalization stood at 352,184.92 crores. The 52-week high for ONGC was 292.95, while the low was 150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 912,430 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:12 PM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 1.25%

Ongc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price coupled with an increase in open interest for Ongc indicates a possible downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock's low price for the day was 277.5 and the high price reached was 284.35.

22 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -5.06% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ONGC traded until 12 AM is 5.06% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 278.85, a decrease of 0.39%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 281.3 and 278.2 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 278.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 281.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1279.93Support 1278.83
Resistance 2280.52Support 2278.32
Resistance 3281.03Support 3277.73
22 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days276.11
10 Days273.36
20 Days276.96
50 Days271.99
100 Days255.39
300 Days220.87
22 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹279.65, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹279.95

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 279.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 277.53 and 283.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 277.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 283.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -0.64% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ONGC traded by 11 AM is 0.64% lower than yesterday, while the price was trading at 279.5, a decrease of 0.16%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 282.73 and 278.63 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 278.63 and selling near hourly resistance at 282.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1281.3Support 1278.2
Resistance 2283.25Support 2277.05
Resistance 3284.4Support 3275.1
22 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹279.55, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹279.95

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price is at 279.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 277.53 and 283.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 277.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 283.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Today, ONGC's share price dropped by 0.07% to reach 279.75, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are declining, whereas Reliance Industries, another peer, is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2919.848.51.693024.82202.21975446.63
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation279.75-0.2-0.07292.95150.7351933.31
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation520.7-6.35-1.2594.45239.2573863.81
Oil India660.5-3.35-0.5671.45240.6571624.96
Petronet LNG305.9-2.85-0.92322.8191.6545885.0
22 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 3.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold5555
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -9.42% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ONGC traded up to 10 AM is 9.42% lower than yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at 280.15, showing a decrease of 0.07%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could suggest further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 281.7 & a low of 277.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1282.73Support 1278.63
Resistance 2284.27Support 2276.07
Resistance 3286.83Support 3274.53
22 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The ONGC stock price rose by 0.14% today, reaching 280.35, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are declining, whereas Reliance Industries, another peer, is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.13% and up by 0.13% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2915.9544.651.563024.82202.21972841.84
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation280.350.40.14292.95150.7352688.13
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation521.8-5.25-1.0594.45239.2574019.85
Oil India658.0-5.85-0.88671.45240.6571353.86
Petronet LNG306.4-2.35-0.76322.8191.6545960.0
22 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.12%; Futures open interest increased by 1.73%

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ongc indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

22 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹279.9, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹279.95

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 279.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 277.53 and 283.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 277.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 283.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price of ONGC has increased by 1.29% and is currently trading at 283.55. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 69.14% to reach 283.55, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.64%
3 Months0.04%
6 Months46.5%
YTD36.6%
1 Year69.14%
22 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1283.15Support 1277.5
Resistance 2286.4Support 2275.1
Resistance 3288.8Support 3271.85
22 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13537 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 912 k.

22 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹279.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 284 & 278.35 yesterday to end at 279.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.