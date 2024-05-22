Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹283.85 and closed at ₹279.1. The stock reached a high of ₹284 and a low of ₹278.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹352,184.92 crores. The 52-week high for ONGC was ₹292.95, while the low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 912,430 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price coupled with an increase in open interest for Ongc indicates a possible downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹277.5 and the high price reached was ₹284.35.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ONGC traded until 12 AM is 5.06% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹278.85, a decrease of 0.39%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 281.3 and 278.2 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 278.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 281.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|279.93
|Support 1
|278.83
|Resistance 2
|280.52
|Support 2
|278.32
|Resistance 3
|281.03
|Support 3
|277.73
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|276.11
|10 Days
|273.36
|20 Days
|276.96
|50 Days
|271.99
|100 Days
|255.39
|300 Days
|220.87
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹279.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹277.53 and ₹283.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹277.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 283.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The volume of ONGC traded by 11 AM is 0.64% lower than yesterday, while the price was trading at ₹279.5, a decrease of 0.16%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 282.73 and 278.63 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 278.63 and selling near hourly resistance at 282.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|281.3
|Support 1
|278.2
|Resistance 2
|283.25
|Support 2
|277.05
|Resistance 3
|284.4
|Support 3
|275.1
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc share price is at ₹279.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹277.53 and ₹283.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹277.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 283.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Today, ONGC's share price dropped by 0.07% to reach ₹279.75, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are declining, whereas Reliance Industries, another peer, is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2919.8
|48.5
|1.69
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1975446.63
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|279.75
|-0.2
|-0.07
|292.95
|150.7
|351933.31
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|520.7
|-6.35
|-1.2
|594.45
|239.25
|73863.81
|Oil India
|660.5
|-3.35
|-0.5
|671.45
|240.65
|71624.96
|Petronet LNG
|305.9
|-2.85
|-0.92
|322.8
|191.65
|45885.0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 3.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of ONGC traded up to 10 AM is 9.42% lower than yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at ₹280.15, showing a decrease of 0.07%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could suggest further price declines.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc touched a high of 281.7 & a low of 277.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|282.73
|Support 1
|278.63
|Resistance 2
|284.27
|Support 2
|276.07
|Resistance 3
|286.83
|Support 3
|274.53
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The ONGC stock price rose by 0.14% today, reaching ₹280.35, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are declining, whereas Reliance Industries, another peer, is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.13% and up by 0.13% respectively.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ongc indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹279.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹277.53 and ₹283.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹277.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 283.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price of ONGC has increased by 1.29% and is currently trading at ₹283.55. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 69.14% to reach ₹283.55, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.64%
|3 Months
|0.04%
|6 Months
|46.5%
|YTD
|36.6%
|1 Year
|69.14%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 3.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 912 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹284 & ₹278.35 yesterday to end at ₹279.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
