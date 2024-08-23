Ongc Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹328.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹327.65. The stock reached a high of ₹330.5 and a low of ₹323.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹407789.75 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a 52-week low of ₹172.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,005,313 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|328.68
|Support 1
|321.83
|Resistance 2
|333.02
|Support 2
|319.32
|Resistance 3
|335.53
|Support 3
|314.98
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹338.0, 4.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1005 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹330.5 & ₹323.65 yesterday to end at ₹324.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.