Ongc Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 241.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened and closed at 241.95, with a high of 244.15 and a low of 236. The company's market capitalization stands at 304,254.1 crore. Over the past year, ONGC's stock has reached a 52-week high of 344.6 and a low of 197.4. BSE recorded a trading volume of 641,854 shares for the day, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 32.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy5554
    Hold4445
    Sell5554
    Strong Sell0000
23 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11807 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 527 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹241.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 244.15 & 236 yesterday to end at 237.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.