Ongc Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened and closed at ₹241.95, with a high of ₹244.15 and a low of ₹236. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹304,254.1 crore. Over the past year, ONGC's stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹197.4. BSE recorded a trading volume of 641,854 shares for the day, indicating active market participation.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 32.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 527 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹244.15 & ₹236 yesterday to end at ₹237.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend