Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 265.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened and closed at 265.75, with a high of 266.25 and a low of 261.80. The company's market capitalization stands at 332,182.30 crore. Over the past year, ONGC's stock has reached a 52-week high of 344.60 and a low of 227. Trading volume on the BSE was 142,372 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18369 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 142 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹265.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 266.25 & 261.8 yesterday to end at 263.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.