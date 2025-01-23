Ongc Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened and closed at ₹265.75, with a high of ₹266.25 and a low of ₹261.80. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹332,182.30 crore. Over the past year, ONGC's stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹227. Trading volume on the BSE was 142,372 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 142 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹266.25 & ₹261.8 yesterday to end at ₹263.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.