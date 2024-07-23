Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Dips as Market Turns Bearish

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹319.05 and closed at ₹319.65. The stock reached a high of ₹323.35 and a low of ₹315.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹403,575.38 crores. The 52-week high for ONGC was ₹333.5 and the low was ₹165.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,765,607 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹317.65, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹320.8
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹317.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹316.32 and ₹324.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹316.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 324.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has decreased by -0.64% and is currently trading at ₹318.75. Over the past year, ONGC shares have seen a price increase of 88.10% to ₹318.75. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.46%
|3 Months
|6.03%
|6 Months
|32.53%
|YTD
|56.45%
|1 Year
|88.1%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|324.32
|Support 1
|316.32
|Resistance 2
|327.83
|Support 2
|311.83
|Resistance 3
|332.32
|Support 3
|308.32
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹317.5, 1.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27365 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1765 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹319.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹323.35 & ₹315.35 yesterday to end at ₹320.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend