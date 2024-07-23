Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Dips as Market Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 23 Jul 2024, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 320.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 319.05 and closed at 319.65. The stock reached a high of 323.35 and a low of 315.35. The market capitalization stood at 403,575.38 crores. The 52-week high for ONGC was 333.5 and the low was 165.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,765,607 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹317.65, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹320.8

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 317.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 316.32 and 324.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 316.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 324.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has decreased by -0.64% and is currently trading at 318.75. Over the past year, ONGC shares have seen a price increase of 88.10% to 318.75. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.46%
3 Months6.03%
6 Months32.53%
YTD56.45%
1 Year88.1%
23 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1324.32Support 1316.32
Resistance 2327.83Support 2311.83
Resistance 3332.32Support 3308.32
23 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 317.5, 1.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131414
    Buy3322
    Hold5555
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0000
23 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27365 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1765 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹319.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 323.35 & 315.35 yesterday to end at 320.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

