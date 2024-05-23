Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises in Today's Trading Session

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹284.35 and closed at ₹279.95. The stock reached a high of ₹284.35 and a low of ₹276.85 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at ₹349731.78 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was ₹292.95 and the 52-week low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 487,417 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹279.85, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹278
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹279.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹275.68 and ₹283.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹275.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 283.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The ONGC stock price has increased by 0.81% and is currently trading at ₹280.25. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 68.48% to ₹280.25, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.66%
|3 Months
|-0.34%
|6 Months
|45.55%
|YTD
|35.58%
|1 Year
|68.48%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|283.18
|Support 1
|275.68
|Resistance 2
|287.52
|Support 2
|272.52
|Resistance 3
|290.68
|Support 3
|268.18
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 4.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13537 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 912 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹279.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹284.35 & ₹276.85 yesterday to end at ₹279.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend