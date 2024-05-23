Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 278 per share. The stock is currently trading at 279.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at 284.35 and closed at 279.95. The stock reached a high of 284.35 and a low of 276.85 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at 349731.78 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was 292.95 and the 52-week low was 150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 487,417 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹279.85, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹278

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 279.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 275.68 and 283.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 275.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 283.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The ONGC stock price has increased by 0.81% and is currently trading at 280.25. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 68.48% to 280.25, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.66%
3 Months-0.34%
6 Months45.55%
YTD35.58%
1 Year68.48%
23 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1283.18Support 1275.68
Resistance 2287.52Support 2272.52
Resistance 3290.68Support 3268.18
23 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 4.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold5555
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:25 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13537 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 912 k.

23 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹279.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 284.35 & 276.85 yesterday to end at 279.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

