Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at ₹277.1 and closed at ₹277.05. The high for the day was ₹278.8, while the low was ₹275.45. The market capitalization of ONGC was ₹348,096.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹292.45 and the 52-week low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 425,815 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.11%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.37%
An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in ONGC indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹277.2, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹276.7
Ongc share price is at ₹277.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹275.17 and ₹278.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹275.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 278.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc share price live: Price Analysis
The price of ONGC shares has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at ₹277.50. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 72.73% to ₹277.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 26.06% to 22,368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.09%
|3 Months
|14.9%
|6 Months
|49.74%
|YTD
|34.99%
|1 Year
|72.73%
Ongc share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|278.52
|Support 1
|275.17
|Resistance 2
|280.33
|Support 2
|273.63
|Resistance 3
|281.87
|Support 3
|271.82
Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 14618833 as compared to the 20 day avg of 24264284
The trading volume yesterday was 39.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14.00 mn & BSE volume was 434.00 k.
Ongc share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is
The stock traded in the range of ₹278.8 & ₹275.45 yesterday to end at ₹277.05. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!