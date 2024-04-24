Active Stocks
Wed Apr 24 2024 09:37:36
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

24 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 276.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 277.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price TodayPremium
Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at 277.1 and closed at 277.05. The high for the day was 278.8, while the low was 275.45. The market capitalization of ONGC was 348,096.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 292.45 and the 52-week low was 150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 425,815 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:41:21 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.11%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.37%

An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in ONGC indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

24 Apr 2024, 09:33:36 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹277.2, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹276.7

Ongc share price is at 277.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 275.17 and 278.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 275.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 278.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:17:11 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

The price of ONGC shares has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at 277.50. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 72.73% to 277.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 26.06% to 22,368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.09%
3 Months14.9%
6 Months49.74%
YTD34.99%
1 Year72.73%
24 Apr 2024, 08:47:11 AM IST

Ongc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1278.52Support 1275.17
Resistance 2280.33Support 2273.63
Resistance 3281.87Support 3271.82
24 Apr 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy14141313
Buy2225
Hold5554
Sell5553
Strong Sell0000
24 Apr 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 14618833 as compared to the 20 day avg of 24264284

The trading volume yesterday was 39.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14.00 mn & BSE volume was 434.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:01:25 AM IST

Ongc share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 278.8 & 275.45 yesterday to end at 277.05. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

