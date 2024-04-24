Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at ₹277.1 and closed at ₹277.05. The high for the day was ₹278.8, while the low was ₹275.45. The market capitalization of ONGC was ₹348,096.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹292.45 and the 52-week low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 425,815 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in ONGC indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Ongc share price is at ₹277.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹275.17 and ₹278.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹275.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 278.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The price of ONGC shares has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at ₹277.50. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 72.73% to ₹277.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 26.06% to 22,368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.09%
|3 Months
|14.9%
|6 Months
|49.74%
|YTD
|34.99%
|1 Year
|72.73%
The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|278.52
|Support 1
|275.17
|Resistance 2
|280.33
|Support 2
|273.63
|Resistance 3
|281.87
|Support 3
|271.82
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 39.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14.00 mn & BSE volume was 434.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹278.8 & ₹275.45 yesterday to end at ₹277.05. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
