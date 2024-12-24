Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹238.05 and closed at ₹237.30. The stock experienced a high of ₹242.35 and a low of ₹236.75. With a market capitalization of ₹298,278.4 crore, ONGC's shares traded a total volume of 388,940 on the BSE. The stock's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹197.40.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|243.32
|Support 1
|237.72
|Resistance 2
|245.63
|Support 2
|234.43
|Resistance 3
|248.92
|Support 3
|232.12
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 30.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 388 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹242.35 & ₹236.75 yesterday to end at ₹240.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend