Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹241.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹241.80. The stock reached a high of ₹243 and a low of ₹238.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹301,800.90 crore, ONGC's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹225.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 132,570 shares for the day.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|241.98
|Support 1
|237.13
|Resistance 2
|244.92
|Support 2
|235.22
|Resistance 3
|246.83
|Support 3
|232.28
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹310.0, 29.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹416.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|12
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 132 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹243 & ₹238.15 yesterday to end at ₹239.90. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.