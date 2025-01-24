Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹262.7 and closed at ₹263.95, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹263.85 and a low of ₹261.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹330,924.30 crore, ONGC's shares traded a total volume of 57,485 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹344.6, while the low is at ₹227.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|263.97
|Support 1
|261.32
|Resistance 2
|265.23
|Support 2
|259.93
|Resistance 3
|266.62
|Support 3
|258.67
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 19.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|13
|12
|12
|Buy
|3
|4
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 72.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 57 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹263.85 & ₹261.2 yesterday to end at ₹262.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend