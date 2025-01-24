Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2025, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 263.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 262.7 and closed at 263.95, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 263.85 and a low of 261.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of 330,924.30 crore, ONGC's shares traded a total volume of 57,485 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 344.6, while the low is at 227.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1263.97Support 1261.32
Resistance 2265.23Support 2259.93
Resistance 3266.62Support 3258.67
24 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 19.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15131212
    Buy3454
    Hold4445
    Sell4554
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18294 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 72.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 57 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹263.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 263.85 & 261.2 yesterday to end at 262.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

