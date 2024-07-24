Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2024, by -2.12 %. The stock closed at 320.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at 320.75, reached a high of 321.45, and a low of 297.5 before closing at 320.8. The market cap stood at 395020.79 crore, with a 52-week high of 333.5 and a low of 168.9. The BSE volume for the day was 1407630 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 317.5, 1.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131414
    Buy3322
    Hold5555
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28938 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1407 k.

24 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹320.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 321.45 & 297.5 yesterday to end at 314. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

