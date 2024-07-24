Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹320.75, reached a high of ₹321.45, and a low of ₹297.5 before closing at ₹320.8. The market cap stood at ₹395020.79 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹333.5 and a low of ₹168.9. The BSE volume for the day was 1407630 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹317.5, 1.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1407 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹321.45 & ₹297.5 yesterday to end at ₹314. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend