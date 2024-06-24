Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹269.95 and closed at ₹269.65. The stock reached a high of ₹271.25 and a low of ₹266.45 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹340,107.87 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was ₹292.95 and the low was ₹155.4. The BSE volume for ONGC was 304,096 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for ONGC indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of ₹266.45 and a high of ₹271.25 on the current day.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ONGC until 12 AM is 30.31% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹269.6, a decrease of 0.02%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with a higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 271.4 and 268.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 268.95 and selling near the hourly resistance at 271.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|270.7
|Support 1
|269.9
|Resistance 2
|271.05
|Support 2
|269.45
|Resistance 3
|271.5
|Support 3
|269.1
Ongc Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|272.80
|10 Days
|270.91
|20 Days
|270.49
|50 Days
|272.98
|100 Days
|267.02
|300 Days
|230.81
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹271.25 & ₹266.45 yesterday to end at ₹269.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.