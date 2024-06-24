Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:10 PM IST Trade
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 269.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 270.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 269.95 and closed at 269.65. The stock reached a high of 271.25 and a low of 266.45 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 340,107.87 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was 292.95 and the low was 155.4. The BSE volume for ONGC was 304,096 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:10 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.06%; Futures open interest increased by 110.56%

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for ONGC indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

24 Jun 2024, 01:04 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of 266.45 and a high of 271.25 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:49 PM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -30.31% lower than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of ONGC until 12 AM is 30.31% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 269.6, a decrease of 0.02%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with a higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

24 Jun 2024, 12:36 PM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 271.4 and 268.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 268.95 and selling near the hourly resistance at 271.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1270.7Support 1269.9
Resistance 2271.05Support 2269.45
Resistance 3271.5Support 3269.1
24 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ongc Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days272.80
10 Days270.91
20 Days270.49
50 Days272.98
100 Days267.02
300 Days230.81
24 Jun 2024, 12:11 PM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹269.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 271.25 & 266.45 yesterday to end at 269.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

