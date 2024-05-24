Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 278 per share. The stock is currently trading at 283.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's open price was 280.25, closing at 278. The stock reached a high of 284.5 and a low of 279. The market capitalization stood at 356,462.23 crore. The 52-week high was at 292.95 and the 52-week low at 150.7. The BSE volume was 1,005,480 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 2.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold6555
    Sell4555
    Strong Sell0000
24 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14320 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1005 k.

24 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹278 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 284.5 & 279 yesterday to end at 278. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

