Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹280.25, closing at ₹278. The stock reached a high of ₹284.5 and a low of ₹279. The market capitalization stood at ₹356,462.23 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹292.95 and the 52-week low at ₹150.7. The BSE volume was 1,005,480 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 2.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1005 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹284.5 & ₹279 yesterday to end at ₹278. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend