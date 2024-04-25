Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 25 Apr 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 276.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 279.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's open price was 277.85, closing at 276.7 with a high of 280.4 and a low of 276.35. The market cap stood at 351,430.1 crore. The 52-week high was 292.45, and the low was 150.7. The BSE volume was 267,953 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ongc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1281.05Support 1277.0
Resistance 2282.75Support 2274.65
Resistance 3285.1Support 3272.95
25 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 4.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy2225
    Hold5554
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0000
25 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24803 k

The trading volume yesterday was 61.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 267 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹276.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 280.4 & 276.35 yesterday to end at 276.7.the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

