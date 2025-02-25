Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹236.65 and closed at ₹239.90, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹237.95 and a low of ₹234 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹294,818.84 crore, ONGC's performance continues to show resilience. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹225.35, with a trading volume of 254,739 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Live Updates: The share price of ONGC increased by 0.38% today, reaching ₹235.25, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Petronet LNG experienced declines, whereas Reliance Industries and Oil India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex reported changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1217.8
|3.05
|0.25
|1608.95
|1193.65
|1647972.37
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|235.25
|0.9
|0.38
|344.6
|225.35
|295951.07
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|315.9
|-3.4
|-1.06
|457.2
|295.37
|67217.91
|Oil India
|379.15
|0.2
|0.05
|767.3
|341.93
|61414.4
|Petronet LNG
|295.05
|-9.3
|-3.06
|384.9
|253.4
|44257.5
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Ongc suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹235.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹232.95 and ₹236.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹232.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 236.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.41%, currently trading at ₹235.30. However, over the past year, ONGC's shares have experienced a decline of 13.91%, also settling at ₹235.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.3%
|3 Months
|-2.23%
|6 Months
|-28.52%
|YTD
|-2.05%
|1 Year
|-13.91%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|236.9
|Support 1
|232.95
|Resistance 2
|239.4
|Support 2
|231.5
|Resistance 3
|240.85
|Support 3
|229.0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹310.0, 32.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹416.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|12
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 254 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹237.95 & ₹234 yesterday to end at ₹234.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend