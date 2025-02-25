Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 234.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 236.65 and closed at 239.90, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 237.95 and a low of 234 during the session. With a market capitalization of 294,818.84 crore, ONGC's performance continues to show resilience. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 344.60 and a low of 225.35, with a trading volume of 254,739 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:55 AM IST Ongc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Live Updates: The share price of ONGC increased by 0.38% today, reaching 235.25, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Petronet LNG experienced declines, whereas Reliance Industries and Oil India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex reported changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1217.83.050.251608.951193.651647972.37
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation235.250.90.38344.6225.35295951.07
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation315.9-3.4-1.06457.2295.3767217.91
Oil India379.150.20.05767.3341.9361414.4
Petronet LNG295.05-9.3-3.06384.9253.444257.5
25 Feb 2025, 09:43 AM IST Ongc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.23%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.19%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Ongc suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

25 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹235.25, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹234.35

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 235.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 232.95 and 236.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 232.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 236.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.41%, currently trading at 235.30. However, over the past year, ONGC's shares have experienced a decline of 13.91%, also settling at 235.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.3%
3 Months-2.23%
6 Months-28.52%
YTD-2.05%
1 Year-13.91%
25 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1236.9Support 1232.95
Resistance 2239.4Support 2231.5
Resistance 3240.85Support 3229.0
25 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 310.0, 32.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 416.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151512
    Buy4435
    Hold3344
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9582 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 254 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹239.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 237.95 & 234 yesterday to end at 234.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.