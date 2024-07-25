Ongc Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹313.85, with the highest price of ₹325.8 and the lowest price of ₹312.15 before closing at ₹314. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹401939.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹333.5 and ₹168.9 respectively. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 813,720.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|327.32
|Support 1
|313.67
|Resistance 2
|333.38
|Support 2
|306.08
|Resistance 3
|340.97
|Support 3
|300.02
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹317.5, 0.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 813 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹325.8 & ₹312.15 yesterday to end at ₹319.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend