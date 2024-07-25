Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2024, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 314 per share. The stock is currently trading at 319.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at 313.85, with the highest price of 325.8 and the lowest price of 312.15 before closing at 314. The market capitalization was recorded at 401939.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 333.5 and 168.9 respectively. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 813,720.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1327.32Support 1313.67
Resistance 2333.38Support 2306.08
Resistance 3340.97Support 3300.02
25 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 317.5, 0.63% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131414
    Buy3322
    Hold5555
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0000
25 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29650 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 813 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹314 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 325.8 & 312.15 yesterday to end at 319.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.