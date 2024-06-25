Ongc Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at ₹269.95 and closed at ₹269.65. The stock reached a high of ₹271.25 and a low of ₹266.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹339,290.15 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC is ₹292.95 and the 52-week low is ₹155.4. The BSE volume for the day was 520,774 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 520 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹271.25 & ₹266.45 yesterday to end at ₹269.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.