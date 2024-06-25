Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 269.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 269.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at 269.95 and closed at 269.65. The stock reached a high of 271.25 and a low of 266.45. The market capitalization stood at 339,290.15 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC is 292.95 and the 52-week low is 155.4. The BSE volume for the day was 520,774 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20292 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 520 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹269.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 271.25 & 266.45 yesterday to end at 269.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

