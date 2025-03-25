Ongc Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹244.40 and closed at ₹242.55, reflecting a decrease. The intraday performance saw a high of ₹247.55 and a low of ₹242.60. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹306,644.30 crore. Over the past year, ONGC has experienced a 52-week high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹215.20, with a BSE volume of 736,446 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹242.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹247.55 & ₹242.60 yesterday to end at ₹243.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.