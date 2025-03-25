Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 242.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 243.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 244.40 and closed at 242.55, reflecting a decrease. The intraday performance saw a high of 247.55 and a low of 242.60. The company's market capitalization stood at 306,644.30 crore. Over the past year, ONGC has experienced a 52-week high of 344.60 and a low of 215.20, with a BSE volume of 736,446 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹242.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 247.55 & 242.60 yesterday to end at 243.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

