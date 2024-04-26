Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 279.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 279, closed at 279.35 with a high of 282.65 and a low of 278.05. The market capitalization stood at 354,826.78 crores. The 52-week high was 292.45 and the 52-week low was 150.7. The BSE volume recorded was 690,874 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:18 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.71% and is currently trading at 284.05. Over the past year, ONGC shares have gained 74.96%, reaching 284.05. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 27.02% to 22570.35 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.85%
3 Months14.57%
6 Months55.86%
YTD37.5%
1 Year74.96%
26 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Ongc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1283.85Support 1279.25
Resistance 2285.55Support 2276.35
Resistance 3288.45Support 3274.65
26 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 3.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy2225
    Hold5554
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0000
26 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24803 k

The trading volume yesterday was 61.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 267 k.

26 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹279.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 282.65 & 278.05 yesterday to end at 279.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

