Ongc Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹279, closed at ₹279.35 with a high of ₹282.65 and a low of ₹278.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹354,826.78 crores. The 52-week high was ₹292.45 and the 52-week low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume recorded was 690,874 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.71% and is currently trading at ₹284.05. Over the past year, ONGC shares have gained 74.96%, reaching ₹284.05. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 27.02% to 22570.35 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.85%
|3 Months
|14.57%
|6 Months
|55.86%
|YTD
|37.5%
|1 Year
|74.96%
The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|283.85
|Support 1
|279.25
|Resistance 2
|285.55
|Support 2
|276.35
|Resistance 3
|288.45
|Support 3
|274.65
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 3.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 61.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 267 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹282.65 & ₹278.05 yesterday to end at ₹279.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
