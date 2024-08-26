Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹324 and closed at ₹319.1. The stock reached a high of ₹326 and a low of ₹322.7, with a market capitalization of ₹409,739.69 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹344.6 and ₹172.8, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 176,086 shares for ONGC.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 328.12 and 325.97 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 325.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 328.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|329.17
|Support 1
|327.02
|Resistance 2
|330.08
|Support 2
|325.78
|Resistance 3
|331.32
|Support 3
|324.87
Ongc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ongc indicates a potential for upward price movement in the coming days. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock experienced fluctuations today, reaching a high of ₹328.35 and a low of ₹322.7.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, ONGC's trading volume was 25.80% higher than the previous day, with the price reaching ₹327.4, an increase of 2.6%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: ONGC reached a peak of 327.9 and a low of 325.75 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 326.5 (Resistance Level 1), suggesting a potential upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|328.12
|Support 1
|325.97
|Resistance 2
|329.08
|Support 2
|324.78
|Resistance 3
|330.27
|Support 3
|323.82
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|327.22
|10 Days
|330.36
|20 Days
|328.69
|50 Days
|306.32
|100 Days
|289.69
|300 Days
|259.21
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹322.6 & second resistance of ₹327.1 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹329.45. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹329.45 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, ONGC's trading volume increased by 27.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock price rising to ₹326.05, an increase of 2.18%. Volume traded is a crucial metric alongside price when analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 327.45 and 324.85 over the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 324.85 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 327.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|326.5
|Support 1
|325.1
|Resistance 2
|327.2
|Support 2
|324.4
|Resistance 3
|327.9
|Support 3
|323.7
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹322.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹327.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹327.1 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: ONGC's share price rose by 2.13% today, reaching ₹325.9, while its peers showed mixed performances. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Petronet LNG saw declines, whereas Reliance Industries and Oil India experienced gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.65% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|3032.35
|32.4
|1.08
|3217.9
|2221.05
|2051594.49
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|325.9
|6.8
|2.13
|344.6
|172.8
|409991.33
|Oil India
|697.0
|14.95
|2.19
|714.2
|179.73
|75583.04
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|401.0
|-4.65
|-1.15
|414.0
|159.5
|56883.79
|Petronet LNG
|370.1
|-0.65
|-0.18
|384.9
|191.65
|55515.0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹338.0, 3.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, ONGC's trading volume is 58.48% higher compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹325.8, marking a 2.1% increase. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹326 & ₹322.7 yesterday to end at ₹325.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.