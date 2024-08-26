Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 01:33 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 319.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 327.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 324 and closed at 319.1. The stock reached a high of 326 and a low of 322.7, with a market capitalization of 409,739.69 crore. The 52-week high and low are 344.6 and 172.8, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 176,086 shares for ONGC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:33 PM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 328.12 and 325.97 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 325.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 328.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1329.17Support 1327.02
Resistance 2330.08Support 2325.78
Resistance 3331.32Support 3324.87
26 Aug 2024, 01:12 PM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.69%; Futures open interest increased by 2.76%

Ongc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ongc indicates a potential for upward price movement in the coming days. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

26 Aug 2024, 01:04 PM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock experienced fluctuations today, reaching a high of 328.35 and a low of 322.7.

26 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 25.80% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, ONGC's trading volume was 25.80% higher than the previous day, with the price reaching 327.4, an increase of 2.6%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:37 PM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Today Live: ONGC reached a peak of 327.9 and a low of 325.75 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 326.5 (Resistance Level 1), suggesting a potential upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1328.12Support 1325.97
Resistance 2329.08Support 2324.78
Resistance 3330.27Support 3323.82
26 Aug 2024, 12:22 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days327.22
10 Days330.36
20 Days328.69
50 Days306.32
100 Days289.69
300 Days259.21
26 Aug 2024, 12:13 PM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹327.15, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹319.1

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 322.6 & second resistance of 327.1 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 329.45. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 329.45 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

26 Aug 2024, 11:49 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 27.28% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, ONGC's trading volume increased by 27.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock price rising to 326.05, an increase of 2.18%. Volume traded is a crucial metric alongside price when analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:36 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 327.45 and 324.85 over the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 324.85 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 327.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1326.5Support 1325.1
Resistance 2327.2Support 2324.4
Resistance 3327.9Support 3323.7
26 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹325.9, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹319.1

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 322.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 327.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 327.1 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Today Live: ONGC's share price rose by 2.13% today, reaching 325.9, while its peers showed mixed performances. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Petronet LNG saw declines, whereas Reliance Industries and Oil India experienced gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.65% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries3032.3532.41.083217.92221.052051594.49
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation325.96.82.13344.6172.8409991.33
Oil India697.014.952.19714.2179.7375583.04
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation401.0-4.65-1.15414.0159.556883.79
Petronet LNG370.1-0.65-0.18384.9191.6555515.0
26 Aug 2024, 11:02 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 338.0, 3.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy3332
    Hold5556
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell0000
26 Aug 2024, 10:47 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 58.48% higher than yesterday

Ongc Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, ONGC's trading volume is 58.48% higher compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 325.8, marking a 2.1% increase. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:24 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹319.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 326 & 322.7 yesterday to end at 325.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

