Ongc Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 240.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 241 and closed slightly lower at 240.9. The stock reached a high of 243.2 and a low of 238.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 300,605.8 crore, ONGC's performance reflects a 52-week high of 344.6 and a low of 203.55. The trading volume on BSE was 343,069 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 31.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy5554
    Hold4445
    Sell5554
    Strong Sell0000
26 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10585 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 343 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹240.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 243.2 & 238.6 yesterday to end at 239.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

