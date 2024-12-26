Ongc Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹241 and closed slightly lower at ₹240.9. The stock reached a high of ₹243.2 and a low of ₹238.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹300,605.8 crore, ONGC's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹203.55. The trading volume on BSE was 343,069 shares, indicating active market participation.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 31.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 343 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹243.2 & ₹238.6 yesterday to end at ₹239.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend