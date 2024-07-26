Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 335.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 332.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 318.45 and closed at 319.5. The high for the day was 337.45, while the low was 316.3. The market capitalization stood at 422,382.9 crore. The 52-week high was 333.5 and the low was 168.9. The BSE volume for the day was 1,539,228 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:34:08 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹332.25, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹335.75

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 332.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 321.52 and 342.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 321.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 342.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:21:04 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC dropped by 0.18% and is currently trading at 335.15. Over the past year, ONGC shares have gained 94.16% to reach 335.15. In comparison, the Nifty rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.24%
3 Months10.62%
6 Months43.47%
YTD63.76%
1 Year94.16%
26 Jul 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1342.67Support 1321.52
Resistance 2350.63Support 2308.33
Resistance 3363.82Support 3300.37
26 Jul 2024, 08:33:53 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 317.5, 5.44% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131414
    Buy3322
    Hold5555
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0000
26 Jul 2024, 08:16:39 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31272 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 1539 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:04:07 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹319.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 337.45 & 316.3 yesterday to end at 335.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

