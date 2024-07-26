Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹318.45 and closed at ₹319.5. The high for the day was ₹337.45, while the low was ₹316.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹422,382.9 crore. The 52-week high was ₹333.5 and the low was ₹168.9. The BSE volume for the day was 1,539,228 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹332.25, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹335.75
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹332.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹321.52 and ₹342.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹321.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 342.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC dropped by 0.18% and is currently trading at ₹335.15. Over the past year, ONGC shares have gained 94.16% to reach ₹335.15. In comparison, the Nifty rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.24%
|3 Months
|10.62%
|6 Months
|43.47%
|YTD
|63.76%
|1 Year
|94.16%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|342.67
|Support 1
|321.52
|Resistance 2
|350.63
|Support 2
|308.33
|Resistance 3
|363.82
|Support 3
|300.37
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹317.5, 5.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31272 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 1539 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹319.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹337.45 & ₹316.3 yesterday to end at ₹335.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend