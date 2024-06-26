Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -1 %. The stock closed at 269.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at 270, closed at 269.7, with a high of 270.8 and a low of 265.25. The market capitalization was 335,893.48 crore. The 52-week high was 292.95, and the 52-week low was 155.85. The BSE volume was 425,089 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1270.35Support 1264.8
Resistance 2273.35Support 2262.25
Resistance 3275.9Support 3259.25
26 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 308.5, 15.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold5565
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0000
26 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20331 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 425 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹269.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 270.8 & 265.25 yesterday to end at 269.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

