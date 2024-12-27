Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 239.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 240.4 and closed at 239.05, marking a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of 241.95 and a low of 239, with a total volume of 262,524 shares traded on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at 300,605.8 crore. Over the past year, ONGC has experienced a 52-week high of 344.6 and a low of 203.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1241.9Support 1238.95
Resistance 2243.4Support 2237.5
Resistance 3244.85Support 3236.0
27 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 31.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy5554
    Hold4445
    Sell5554
    Strong Sell0000
27 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10298 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹239.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 241.95 & 239 yesterday to end at 240. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.