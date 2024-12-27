Ongc Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹240.4 and closed at ₹239.05, marking a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹241.95 and a low of ₹239, with a total volume of 262,524 shares traded on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹300,605.8 crore. Over the past year, ONGC has experienced a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹203.55.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|241.9
|Support 1
|238.95
|Resistance 2
|243.4
|Support 2
|237.5
|Resistance 3
|244.85
|Support 3
|236.0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 31.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹241.95 & ₹239 yesterday to end at ₹240. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend