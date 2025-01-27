Ongc Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹262.70 and closed slightly higher at ₹263.05. The stock reached a high of ₹265.55 and a low of ₹255.60 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹322,696.80 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹227, with a trading volume of 276,597 shares on BSE.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 22.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|14
|12
|12
|Buy
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 276 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹265.55 & ₹255.60 yesterday to end at ₹256.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend