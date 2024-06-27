Explore
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Slides in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Slides in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 267.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened and closed at 267, with a high of 269.05 and a low of 264.10. The market capitalization was 336,837.0 crore. The 52-week high was 292.95, and the 52-week low was 155.85. The BSE volume for the day was 499,869 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:33:35 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹266, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹267.75

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 266 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 264.72 and 269.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 264.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:20:46 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has decreased by -0.28% and is currently trading at 267.00. Over the past year, ONGC shares have seen a 69.62% increase to 267.00, while the Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.4%
3 Months-5.09%
6 Months30.26%
YTD30.58%
1 Year69.62%
27 Jun 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1269.67Support 1264.72
Resistance 2271.83Support 2261.93
Resistance 3274.62Support 3259.77
27 Jun 2024, 08:31:44 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 308.5, 15.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold5565
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0000
27 Jun 2024, 08:19:50 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19821 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 499 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:00:38 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹267 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 269.05 & 264.1 yesterday to end at 267. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

