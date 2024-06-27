Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Slides in Trading Today

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened and closed at ₹267, with a high of ₹269.05 and a low of ₹264.10. The market capitalization was ₹336,837.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹292.95, and the 52-week low was ₹155.85. The BSE volume for the day was 499,869 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹266, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹267.75
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹266 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹264.72 and ₹269.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹264.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has decreased by -0.28% and is currently trading at ₹267.00. Over the past year, ONGC shares have seen a 69.62% increase to ₹267.00, while the Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.4%
|3 Months
|-5.09%
|6 Months
|30.26%
|YTD
|30.58%
|1 Year
|69.62%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|269.67
|Support 1
|264.72
|Resistance 2
|271.83
|Support 2
|261.93
|Resistance 3
|274.62
|Support 3
|259.77
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹308.5, 15.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19821 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 499 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹267 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹269.05 & ₹264.1 yesterday to end at ₹267. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.