Ongc Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹284.25 and closed at ₹283.35. The stock's high was ₹285.95 and the low was ₹281.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹356,273.51 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was ₹292.95 and the low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 454,737 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|285.15
|Support 1
|281.05
|Resistance 2
|287.6
|Support 2
|279.4
|Resistance 3
|289.25
|Support 3
|276.95
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 2.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1005 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹285.95 & ₹281.85 yesterday to end at ₹283.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend