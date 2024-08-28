Ongc Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹329.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹327.8, with a high of ₹332.45 and a low of ₹326. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹413639.58 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹173.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 784737 shares for ONGC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 784 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹332.45 & ₹326 yesterday to end at ₹328.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.