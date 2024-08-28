Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 327.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 329.05 and closed slightly lower at 327.8, with a high of 332.45 and a low of 326. The company's market capitalization stands at 413639.58 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 344.6 and a low of 173.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 784737 shares for ONGC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26625 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 784 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹327.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 332.45 & 326 yesterday to end at 328.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

