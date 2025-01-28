Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 256.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 255 and closed at 256.25, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 256.40 and a low of 249.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of 315,488.30 crore, the company’s performance continues to be significant, considering its 52-week high of 344.60 and low of 227. The BSE recorded a volume of 152,598 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1255.3Support 1248.5
Resistance 2259.25Support 2245.65
Resistance 3262.1Support 3241.7
28 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 25.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151212
    Buy3354
    Hold4445
    Sell4454
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
28 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17660 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 162 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹256.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 256.40 & 249.60 yesterday to end at 251.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

