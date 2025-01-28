Ongc Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹255 and closed at ₹256.25, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹256.40 and a low of ₹249.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹315,488.30 crore, the company’s performance continues to be significant, considering its 52-week high of ₹344.60 and low of ₹227. The BSE recorded a volume of 152,598 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|255.3
|Support 1
|248.5
|Resistance 2
|259.25
|Support 2
|245.65
|Resistance 3
|262.1
|Support 3
|241.7
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 25.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|12
|12
|Buy
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 162 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹256.40 & ₹249.60 yesterday to end at ₹251.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend